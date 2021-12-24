Flights resumption will boost people to people contact: Swiss diplomat

SWISS airline, which is expected to connect Indian cities soon, will facilitate greater people to people contact and improve trade, help tourism and cultural exchange, a diplomat of the country said on Friday.

The Switzerland-India relation is strong and will strengthened with greater bilateral trade between the two countries, increased tourism and cultural exchanges, Ambassador of Switzerland to India Ralf Heckner said on the sidelines of an interaction with members of Indian Chamber of Commerce.

"We are one of the first countries to open tourism as early as June-July. We are ready to operate flights," he said.

Supply chain issues have been resolved with the joint effort of both the countries helping bilateral trade, the diplomat said.

"SWISS airlines will begin their operation soon in India which will boost people to people contact and greater exchanges. Trade is improving after Covid disruptions. The flights will begin with Mumbai and then to Delhi," Heckner said. The airlines is expected to start operating direct flights between Zurich and Mumbai from January 10. Two weekly flights will be operated on the route.

Heckner said in the pre-COVID year Switzerland had issued 1.8 lakh visas to tourists and businessmen, while 50,000 Swiss nationals came to India. But COVID had disrupted tourism and the number is now less than normal.

The Indian government had rolled back plans to resume scheduled international flight operations from 15 December after the emergence of the Omicron coronavirus mutant.

India had suspended international flight operations, effective 23 March 2020. This was periodically extended every month till November 30, before the government on 26 November announced plans to resume scheduled international flight services. Prior to 26 November, international flights operated between India and other countries under bilateral air bubble agreements.

Switzerland is the twelfth largest foreign investor in India, with the cumulative investment of USD 9.3 billion from April 2000 to June 2021.

Traditional sectors of Swiss excellence such as engineering, industrial equipment, services, precision instruments, chemicals , pharmaceuticals continue to maintain top positions. Recent reform initiatives towards 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and the drive towards 5 trillion dollar economy have enhanced the potential for Swiss businesses in sectors like clean technology, lifesciences, medtech, financial services, fintech, construction materials and equipment and railways among others.

