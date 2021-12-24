Left Menu

Flights resumption will boost people to people contact: Swiss diplomat

We are ready to operate flights, he said.Supply chain issues have been resolved with the joint effort of both the countries helping bilateral trade, the diplomat said.SWISS airlines will begin their operation soon in India which will boost people to people contact and greater exchanges.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-12-2021 23:02 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 22:59 IST
Flights resumption will boost people to people contact: Swiss diplomat
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

SWISS airline, which is expected to connect Indian cities soon, will facilitate greater people to people contact and improve trade, help tourism and cultural exchange, a diplomat of the country said on Friday.

The Switzerland-India relation is strong and will strengthened with greater bilateral trade between the two countries, increased tourism and cultural exchanges, Ambassador of Switzerland to India Ralf Heckner said on the sidelines of an interaction with members of Indian Chamber of Commerce.

"We are one of the first countries to open tourism as early as June-July. We are ready to operate flights," he said.

Supply chain issues have been resolved with the joint effort of both the countries helping bilateral trade, the diplomat said.

"SWISS airlines will begin their operation soon in India which will boost people to people contact and greater exchanges. Trade is improving after Covid disruptions. The flights will begin with Mumbai and then to Delhi," Heckner said. The airlines is expected to start operating direct flights between Zurich and Mumbai from January 10. Two weekly flights will be operated on the route.

Heckner said in the pre-COVID year Switzerland had issued 1.8 lakh visas to tourists and businessmen, while 50,000 Swiss nationals came to India. But COVID had disrupted tourism and the number is now less than normal.

The Indian government had rolled back plans to resume scheduled international flight operations from 15 December after the emergence of the Omicron coronavirus mutant.

India had suspended international flight operations, effective 23 March 2020. This was periodically extended every month till November 30, before the government on 26 November announced plans to resume scheduled international flight services. Prior to 26 November, international flights operated between India and other countries under bilateral air bubble agreements.

Switzerland is the twelfth largest foreign investor in India, with the cumulative investment of USD 9.3 billion from April 2000 to June 2021.

Traditional sectors of Swiss excellence such as engineering, industrial equipment, services, precision instruments, chemicals , pharmaceuticals continue to maintain top positions. Recent reform initiatives towards 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and the drive towards 5 trillion dollar economy have enhanced the potential for Swiss businesses in sectors like clean technology, lifesciences, medtech, financial services, fintech, construction materials and equipment and railways among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

 India
2
Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from magnetar located 13million light-years away

Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from...

 India
3
All you need to know about Samsung and IBM's new vertical transistor breakthrough

All you need to know about Samsung and IBM's new vertical transistor breakth...

 United States
4
Pope shakes up Vatican development office, accepts African cardinal's resignation

Pope shakes up Vatican development office, accepts African cardinal's resign...

 Italy

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021