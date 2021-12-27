Rajasthan woos TN investors, diaspora, inks MoUs for Rs 36,820 cr

Chennai, Dec 27 (PTI): The Rajasthan government on Monday signed six MoUs including Tata Power's solar generation project for Rs 15,000 crore, and five letters of intent committing a total investment of Rs 36,820 crore.

The agreement was signed here in the presence of Rajasthan Industry and Commerce Minister Shakuntala Rawat and Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas at the conclusion of discussion with the investors from Tamil Nadu and the diaspora with the support of national partner CII. Apart from solar power generation, the investment commitments are for textile park, pharma, steel, electric vehicle, tourism and gas sector.

''The Chennai investment roadshow is a prelude to the Rajasthan government's mega investment summit 'Invest Rajasthan' to be held in Jaipur on January 24 and 25, 2022. Our government under Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot offers numerous concessions to investors including one-stop-shop for hassle-free quick clearances,'' Shakuntala Rawat said while addressing the investors. Assuring the investors of numerous sops, she said Rajasthan was an ideal destination and exuded the hope that the Chief Minister's leadership will convert the State into an industrial hub of India.

Rajasthan, which is stepping into a new era of industrial development, has formulated an investment-friendly policy and infrastructure framework that has added to the ease of doing business, Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said.

''The state is free from conflicts or imbalances and the government has initiated several reforms in diverse sectors. We are happy to share with you that the investment roadshows in India and Dubai, so far have yielded a commitment of Rs 5.39 lakh crore through MoUs and letters of intent,'' he said.

Investors' meets were earlier held in Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Hyderabad.

Rajasthan Additional Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant, Commissioner of Rajasthan Foundation Dhiraj Srivastava and Additional Commissioner of Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) Arun Garg were among the senior officials who participated.

