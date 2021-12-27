Two helicopter joy ride firms under scanner: TN

Two Madurai-based firms were found to be offering helicopter joy ride services without approvals and Goods and Services Tax of over Rs 4 lakh has been levied, the government said on Monday.

Based on a tip-off regarding business transactions without prior registration and approvals, inspections were held by authorities in the premises of the two firms that offered chopper joy ride services to the public in the southern temple town of Tamil Nadu.

During scrutiny, it was found that the services were extended by them to people without approvals, 'appropriate documents,' an official release here said.

Following the inspections, GST to the tune of Rs 4.25 lakh was levied on the firms and steps have been taken to collect the sum, the government said.

