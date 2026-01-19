"He is such a liar": Udit Raj hits out at PM Modi over infiltration remarks on Congress in Assam

Congress leader Udit Raj has mounted a sharp counterattack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks accusing the Congress of allowing infiltration in Assam for political gains, alleging that the Prime Minister's "only job is to lie" and asserting that the BJP-led government must take responsibility for infiltrators as border security has remained under its control for over a decade. Reacting to the Prime Minister's statements, Udit Raj told ANI, "If you compare the number of people sent abroad from 2004 to 2013 and from 2014 until now, during PM Manmohan Singh's time, all things will become clear. They are the ones who bring in these infiltrators. If they don't come, I think people from the Modi government bring them in," Udit Raj said.

Holding the Centre accountable, he added, "Modi has been the Prime Minister for so long, and border security is under his control. How did infiltrators even get in, and how are they managing to stay here? Infiltrators were visible during the Jharkhand, Delhi and Bihar elections. The very reason for SIR was to remove these infiltrators, but nothing has been achieved." Udit Raj further launched a scathing personal attack on the Prime Minister, saying, "I am ashamed that our country has elected such a Prime Minister whose only job is to lie. He is such a liar."

His remarks came in response to Prime Minister Modi's address in Assam's Nagaon district, where the Prime Minister accused the Congress of compromising Assam's land and security for votes. "The Congress party handed over Assam's soil to infiltrators just to form governments and garner a few votes. The Congress party formed governments in Assam for decades, and during this time, infiltration kept increasing," PM Modi had said.

Taking a swipe at the Congress's declining electoral fortunes, PM Modi had also said that in Mumbai, the city where the Congress was born, the party has now been reduced to a fourth or fifth-ranked position. "In the very city of Mumbai, where the Congress was born, it has now become a fourth or fifth-ranked party. In Maharashtra, which the Congress ruled for years, the party has completely shrunk. The Congress has lost the trust of the country because it has no agenda for development," the Prime Minister had said.

Meanwhile, responding to Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut's allegations regarding the alleged confinement of corporators in Mumbai, Udit Raj criticised Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, accusing him of political betrayal. "Shinde has stabbed Uddhav Thackeray, and Shinde knows that the BJP does the same too. So both are backstabbers. One backstabber is alert to the other backstabber. That's why he is doing this so that his councillors cannot be poached. He is just trying to save his bargaining power," Udit Raj said.

UBT MP Sanjay Raut had demanded the "release" of corporators allegedly confined at a hotel in Mumbai, claiming that Eknath Shinde had turned the Taj Hotel into a "jail" out of fear of defections ahead of the decision on the Mumbai mayor. "They have kept their corporators confined. They broke away the MLAs, so now they have to keep the corporators confined as well. They had taken the MLAs to Surat. Eknath Shinde himself is the Deputy Chief Minister, yet he is afraid that his corporators will run away, what a ridiculous situation this is," Raut had said.

Raut had also alleged that the Shinde-led Shiv Sena has become an "appendage" of the BJP. (ANI)

