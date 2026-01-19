BRIEF-India Foreign Secretary LNG Agreement Between India's HPCL And Uae's Adnoc For 10 Years Beginning 2028
Reuters | Updated: 19-01-2026 19:47 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 19:47 IST
Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd:
* INDIA FOREIGN SECRETARY: LNG AGREEMENT BETWEEN INDIA'S HPCL AND UAE'S ADNOC FOR 10 YEARS BEGINNING 2028 Source text: Further company coverage:
