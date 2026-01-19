BRIEF-India Foreign Secretary LNG Agreement Between India's HPCL And Uae's Adnoc For 10 Years Beginning 2028

Hindustan ‌Petroleum Corp ⁠Ltd:

* INDIA ​FOREIGN ‍SECRETARY: ⁠LNG ‌AGREEMENT ⁠BETWEEN ‍INDIA'S HPCL ​AND UAE'S ADNOC ⁠FOR ⁠10 ⁠YEARS ⁠BEGINNING 2028 Source ‌text: Further ⁠company ‍coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)