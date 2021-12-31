Left Menu

CBI arrests 5 people in Rs 20 lakh bribery case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2021 15:49 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 15:47 IST
CBI arrests 5 people in Rs 20 lakh bribery case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The CBI has arrested five people, including a regional officer of NHAI and several top executives of Bhopal-based construction company Dilip Buildcon, in connection with an alleged bribery case of Rs 20 lakh, officials said on Friday.

Those arrested include NHAI regional manager posted at Bengaluru, Akil Ahmad; Retnakaran Sajilal, general manager of Dilip Buildcon; Devendra Jain, Executive Director of the company and Sunil Kumar Verma, an executive of the company, they said.

A private person Anuj Gupta was also arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The CBI on Friday carried out searches at multiple locations in New Delhi, Bengaluru, Cochin, Gurgaon, Bhopal, among others, they said.

During the searches, the agency recovered Rs 4 crore in cash, they said.

The agency is also contemplating to rope in the Income Tax department in the case, they said.

All the arrested accused, including the executive director and the general manager of Dilip Buildcon, will be produced before competent courts, they said.

