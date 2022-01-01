Left Menu

VE Commercial Vehicles reports 25.8 pc jump in sales to 6,154 units in Dec

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2022 14:17 IST | Created: 01-01-2022 14:17 IST
VE Commercial Vehicles reports 25.8 pc jump in sales to 6,154 units in Dec
VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV), a joint venture between Volvo Group and Eicher Motors, on Saturday reported a 25.8 per cent jump in sales to 6,154 units in December 2021.

The company had sold 4,892 units in December 2020, VECV said in a statement.

Eicher-branded trucks and buses recorded total sales of 6,002 units last month as compared with 4,687 units in December 2020, a growth of 28.1 per cent.

In the domestic market, Eicher trucks and buses recorded sales of 5,192 units in December 2021 as compared with 4,069 units in December 2020, representing a growth of 27.6 per cent, the company said.

Exports of Eicher-branded trucks and buses were at 810 units in December 2021 as compared with 618 units in the year-ago month, up 31.1 per cent.

Sales of Volvo trucks and buses stood at 152 units last month as compared with 205 units in December 2020, down 25.9 per cent, the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

