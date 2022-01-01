Left Menu

NPGC declares Rs 100 cr interim dividend for 2021-22

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2022 14:48 IST | Created: 01-01-2022 14:48 IST
NPGC declares Rs 100 cr interim dividend for 2021-22
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned power giant NTPC arm Nabinagar Power Generating Co (NPGC) has declared an interim dividend of Rs 100 crore for 2021-22, according to a statement.

''Nabinagar Power Generating Co (NPGC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of NTPC Ltd, declared an interim dividend of Rs 100 crore for the FY 2021-22,'' the company said in the statement.

Ramesh Babu V, director (operations) of NTPC and chairman of NPGC, had presented the cheque for the interim dividend to NTPC Chairman and Managing Director Gurdeep Singh on December 31, 2021.

NTPC Director (Finance) A K Gautam, its Director (Human Resources) D K Patel, its Director (Projects) U K Bhattacharya, Company Secretary Nandini Sarkar, and NPGC Company Secretary Manish Kumar were also present on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Krafton fixes login error in Battlegrounds Mobile India

Krafton fixes login error in Battlegrounds Mobile India

 India
2
Scientists intrigued by presence of heavy elements in carbon-rich stars

Scientists intrigued by presence of heavy elements in carbon-rich stars

 India
3
UNICEF denounces grave violations against children in conflicts

UNICEF denounces grave violations against children in conflicts

 Global
4
Tele-medicine no longer option but necessity: Dr Jitendra Singh

Tele-medicine no longer option but necessity: Dr Jitendra Singh

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022