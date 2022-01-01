Left Menu

Major fire at paint godown in Kolkata

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 01-01-2022 15:54 IST | Created: 01-01-2022 15:41 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A major fire gutted a godown of a chemical factory here, where paint, thinner, and other related items were stored, an official said.

Eighteen fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames, which had also spread to a neighbouring hosiery factory, he stated.

It took fire tenders around three hours to bring the blaze under control, he said.

Dense smoke was seen billowing out of the facility in Kaikhali area, close to Kolkata airport, by locals around 11 am, following which the fire brigade was contacted, the official explained.

A fire brigade official said the scarcity of water had hampered operations initially.

Five pumps were installed to draw water from a nearby pond, he said.

Locals said one person has gone missing, but no details are available in the matter as yet.

''We have been told about a missing person but so far we do not have information,'' the fire official said.

Fire and Emergency services Minister Sujit Bose, who is monitoring the situation, said NDRF personnel have also arrived at the spot ''but I think fire tenders will be able to handle the situation''.

''Eighteen fire tenders have been working since morning to put out the laze, which has spread to an attached hosiery factory. Work is underway to completely douse the flames," he said, adding that an inquiry will be conducted into the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

