Maruti Suzuki sales dip 4 pc to 1,53,149 units in Dec

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Saturday reported a four percent fall in the total wholesales to 1,53,149 units in December 2021.

The company had sold 1,60,226 units in December 2020, MSI said in a statement.

In December 2021, the domestic sales slipped 13 percent to 1,30,869 units last month as against 1,50,288 units in December 2020, it added.

''The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles during the month. The shortage primarily affected the production of vehicles sold in the domestic market,'' MSI stated.

The company took all possible measures to minimize the impact, it added.

Sales of mini cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, fell 35 percent to 16,320 units as compared with 24,927 in the same month last year.

Similarly, sales of the compact segment, including models such as Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno, and Dzire, slumped 11 percent to 69,345 units as against 77,641 cars in December 2020.

Sales of mid-sized sedan Ciaz declined to 1,204 units as compared with 1,270 units in December 2020.

Utility vehicle sales, including Vitara Brezza, S-Cross, and Ertiga, rose five percent to 26,982 units as compared with 25,701 vehicles in the year-ago month, MSI said.

Exports, however, jumped over two-fold to 22,280 units as against 9,938 units in the corresponding month last year, the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)