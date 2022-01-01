Left Menu

Bhola Singh assumes charge of NCL CMD

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2022 18:29 IST | Created: 01-01-2022 18:29 IST
Bhola Singh on Saturday assumed the charge of the chairman and managing director (CMD) of Coal India arm Northern Coalfields Ltd (NCL).

With a diversified experience of over 34 years in the coal sector, Singh was working as director (technical) in Central Coalfields Ltd (CCL), a Jharkhand-based subsidiary of Coal India Ltd (CIL), before assuming the charge of NCL's CMD, Singrauli-based arm said in a statement.

Singh succeeds P K Sinha, who superannuated on Friday.

An IIT-Kharagpur graduate in mining engineering, Singh started his career with NCL only as a graduate engineer trainee in 1987 where he grasped and achieved excellence in production, productivity, safety, environment, and overall mine management.

NCL mines more than 115 million tonnes (MT) of coal annually from its 10 highly mechanised opencast mines located in Singrauli and Sonbhadra district of MP and UP, respectively.

The company is eyeing 130 MT coal production by 2023-24 in its contribution to a one-billion-tonnes plan of parent company Coal India Ltd.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

