UAE to ban non-vaccinated citizens from traveling abroad from Jan. 10

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 01-01-2022 19:02 IST | Created: 01-01-2022 19:02 IST
  • Country:
  • Egypt

The United Arab Emirates will ban non-vaccinated citizens from traveling abroad from Jan. 10, the state news agency WAM reported on Saturday, citing the foreign ministry and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority.

The report said that fully vaccinated citizens would also require a booster shot to be eligible to travel. The ban would not apply to those with medical or humanitarian exemptions.

