TVS Motor Company sales fall 8 pc in Dec

Chennai-based TVS Motor Company on Saturday reported an 8 per cent decline in total sales to 2,50,933 units in December 2021.

The company had sold a total of 2,72,084 units in the same month of 2020, TVS Motor said in a statement.

The total two-wheelers sales last month stood at 2,35,392 units against 2,58,239 units in December 2020, down 9 per cent.

Domestic two-wheeler sales were at 1,46,763 units in December 2021 compared to 1,76,912 units in December 2020, a decline of 17 per cent, the company said.

Motorcycle sales, however, grew 12 per cent to 1,33,700 units last month from 1,19,051 units in December 2020. Scooter sales were at 67,553 units in December 2021 as against 77,705 units in the year-ago period, it added.

Three-wheeler sales rose 12 per cent to 15,541 units in December 2021 against 13,845 units a year ago.

TVS Motor said its total exports grew by 10 per cent to 1,03,420 units last month as compared to 94,269 units in December 2020. Two-wheeler exports were up 9 per cent at 88,629 units in December 2021 from 81,327 units in the same month of 2020.

