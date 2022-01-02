Left Menu

Army chopper makes safe emergency landing in Haryana village: Police

An Army helicopter, flying from Bathinda in Punjab to Delhi, made an emergency landing in an agricultural field in Haryanas Jind district on Sunday and all the three persons onboard are safe, a police official said.There was no immediate statement from the Army.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-01-2022 17:00 IST | Created: 02-01-2022 17:00 IST
Army chopper makes safe emergency landing in Haryana village: Police
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An Army helicopter, flying from Bathinda in Punjab to Delhi, made an ''emergency landing'' in an agricultural field in Haryana's Jind district on Sunday and all the three persons onboard are safe, a police official said.

There was no immediate statement from the Army. "The Army helicopter, which was flying from Bathinda in Punjab to Delhi made an emergency landing in Jajanwala village in Jind district,'' Inspector Rajesh Kumar told PTI over phone from Jind. All three onboard are safe, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Narwana police station said. Asked about the reason for the emergency landing, he said, "There could be some technical issue, but Army authorities can speak on this". After the chopper landed in the fields, many villagers gathered at the site.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HDFC Life completes acquisition of Exide Life; merger to take place shortly

HDFC Life completes acquisition of Exide Life; merger to take place shortly

 India
2
Saudi Arabia's decision to ban Tablighi Jamaat has sent ripples across South Asia

Saudi Arabia's decision to ban Tablighi Jamaat has sent ripples across South...

 Saudi Arabia
3
Science News Roundup: Iran space launch fails to put payloads into orbit, official says; Biden extends U.S. support for International Space Station through 2030

Science News Roundup: Iran space launch fails to put payloads into orbit, of...

 Global
4
Study finds Zika-virus therapy protects the fetal mouse brain

Study finds Zika-virus therapy protects the fetal mouse brain

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022