AIR doubles broadcast time for programmes in six languages

Starting Monday, All India Radio AIR programmes in six neighbourhood languages, including in Dari, Pashto, Baluchi and Mandarin Chinese, will be available to listeners every day in the morning and evening.The AIRs external services division has doubled the time for the programmes aired in Dari, Pashto, Baluchi, Mandarin Chinese, Nepali and Tibetan languages, the public broadcaster said in a statement on Sunday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2022 21:35 IST | Created: 02-01-2022 21:33 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Starting Monday, All India Radio (AIR) programmes in six neighbourhood languages, including in Dari, Pashto, Baluchi and Mandarin Chinese, will be available to listeners every day in the morning and evening.

The AIR's external services division has doubled the time for the programmes aired in Dari, Pashto, Baluchi, Mandarin Chinese, Nepali and Tibetan languages, the public broadcaster said in a statement on Sunday. The programmes in these six languages will be aired on shortwave frequency and also live streamed on YouTube, NewonAir App, DD Free Dish, it said.

"The external services division of the All India Radio is expanding its transmission in six neighbourhood languages from January 3, 2022. These languages are Dari, Pashto, Baluchi, Mandarin Chinese, Nepali and Tibetan," the public broadcaster said. The broadcast timings in each of these six languages has been doubled from the existing 1 hour to 1.5 hours to 3 hours, it said. ''The broadcast services in these six languages henceforth will be available every day for one and a half hours each in the morning and evening," it added.

