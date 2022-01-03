Start Today and Achieve Financial Goals Easily with High FD Interest Rates

Pune, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) Starting an investment journey early in life is always beneficial. It allows one to stay invested for a longer duration and make the most of compounding interest. However, it is essential to pick suitable instruments when choosing an investment plan. Usually, the options vary based on their risk and picking safer options increases one’s chances of seeing returns. What’s more, it helps investors stay covered for emergencies too. Here, a fixed deposit stands out amongst many other investment vehicles. Fixed deposits offer stable returns without exposing investors to market volatilities. When one chooses Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit, they get attractive FD interest rates of up to 7.05%. Read on to know how investing early in a Bajaj Finance FD can benefit investors. Enjoy generous returns with high FD rates The best part about Bajaj Finance FDs is that investors can plan their investments around most short- and medium-term goals. Thanks to the attractive rates, investors stand to gain great returns, which can help them meet their goals quickly. What’s more, Bajaj Finance offers investors high FD rates across tenor options, regardless of the amount one invests. While the minimum investment amount is Rs. 25,000, one can choose a tenor as low as 12 months and never compromise on the returns. As an investor under the age of 60, one can earn at a rate of up to 6.80% over three years. Senior citizens get up to 7.05% on deposits over an investment of at least three years with the cumulative payout option. This means that locking your deposit over a longer period will earn better returns. The power of compounding interest provides an incredible opportunity to build a sizable corpus securely. Take a look at the following tables to understand better how compounding works and why it is better to plan. 1. Citizens aged below 60 years Deposit Tenor (in months) Interest Rate Final Value Rs. 5,00,000 60 6.80% Rs. 6,94,746 Rs. 5,00,000 12 5.65% Rs. 5,28,250 2. Senior Citizen Deposit Tenor (In months) Interest Rate Final Value Rs. 5,00,000 60 7.05% Rs. 7,02,916 Rs. 5,00,000 12 5.90% Rs. 5,29,500 Bajaj Finance FD is accredited with the highest stability ratings, apart from high FD rates. These stability ratings are certified by ICRA’s MAAA rating and CRISIL’s FAAA rating point to default-free returns. There’s virtually no risk involved, and it makes one’s investment journey a lot less stressful. As a result, one gets the freedom to set goals that may be five years away and put down a hefty sum toward it without any worries. When one plans their investments early on, they stand a chance to improve their financial wellbeing as they are confident that their key goals in life are provisioned for. Based on these calculations, it is clear that staying invested for longer has apparent upsides. Not only are the FD interest rates higher, but so are the returns. In some cases, there’s even a substantial difference in interest earned over an Rs. 5 lakh investment. Secure investment option Enjoy planned earning by choosing the Systematic Deposit Plan Bajaj Finance FD offers the benefit of flexibility along with high FD rates. With specialised features like the Systematic Deposit Plan (SDP), one gets to start their investment journey with ease. Here, much like a SIP, one can invest every month and each contribution books a new FD. Investors can choose a Single Maturity Scheme to mature all their FDs on a single, fixed date. Conversely, one can pick a Monthly Maturity Scheme to grow each monthly contribution (FD) after a specific, common tenor. The SDP helps investors cultivate the healthy habit of investing early in life to make contributions starting at just Rs. 5,000. Better yet, it offers the same benefits of compounding, and one stands to gain a great deal if they contribute consistently for years. Currently, citizens below 60 benefit from FD interest rates up to 6.80%, while senior citizens get up to 7.05% with this facility. Considering the benefits of planning, get started with Bajaj Finance online Fixed Deposit today. Image: Bajaj Finance offers high FD interest rates up to 7.05% on deposits PWR PWR