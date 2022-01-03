Left Menu

France vaccine tsar: not enough data yet on need for fourth dose

France can make a decision in February or March on whether to recommend a fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccines once more scientific data has been gathered, the head of the French vaccination program, Alain Fischer, said on Monday on BFM TV.

