France vaccine tsar: not enough data yet on need for fourth dose
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 03-01-2022 15:56 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 15:55 IST
France can make a decision in February or March on whether to recommend a fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccines once more scientific data has been gathered, the head of the French vaccination program, Alain Fischer, said on Monday on BFM TV.
