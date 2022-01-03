Left Menu

Snapdeal to promote NHA's 'National Health ID' programme

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2022 18:25 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 18:05 IST
Snapdeal to promote NHA's 'National Health ID' programme
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

E-commerce platform Snapdeal on Monday said the company is leveraging its pan-India reach, especially across smaller cities and towns, to promote the National Health Authority's 'National Health ID' programme.

The company will leverage its digital presence including the website, mobile application, and social media accounts to increase awareness about the scheme and offer information on how users can create their own Health ID.

Snapdeal will promote the National Health Authority's (NHA) 'National Health ID' scheme, the company's statement said.

''As part of this initiative, Snapdeal is initially running a series of banners to provide information about the benefits of the scheme and providing a link to the NHA's page where they can generate their Health ID,'' it added.

The information will also be shared through Snapdeal's social media properties in English, Hindi and in other Indian languages.

Commenting on the development, Rajnish Wahi, Senior Vice President, Snapdeal said: ''In an increasingly digital world, easy access to digital health records will be of immense use to citizens, especially as they move beyond primary healthcare to other health services.'' ''We believe that this initiative will serve Bharat well and will equip users in smaller cities to connect with digital health solutions from across the country,'' Wahi added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Face masks mandatory in England schools amid Omicron spread

Face masks mandatory in England schools amid Omicron spread

 United Kingdom
2
Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

 United States
3
Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

 Japan
4
Study finds potentially new cheap treatment for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds potentially new cheap treatment for Alzheimer's disease

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022