IG International opens new cold storage facility in Delhi at Rs 40 cr investment

With this, we intend to expand our footprint in India in collaboration with JM Baxi with similar cold chain terminals, IG International Director Finance and Operations Tarun Arora said in a statement.IG collaborated with integrated infrastructure and shipping company JM Baxi Group to build world-class storage facilities to reduce lead-time.Besides Delhi and Mumbai, the companys other cold chain facilities are located in Panvel, Bengaluru, Chennai, Ganaur, Chandigarh, Jaipur and Amravati. IG International further plans to expand across India.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-01-2022 18:30 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 18:14 IST
Fresh fruit importer IG International on Monday announced the launch of its new cold storage facility in New Delhi with an investment of Rs 40 crore.

''The Delhi 3,000-sq metre facility, with an investment of Rs 40 crore, is our 17 facility across the country. With this, we intend to expand our footprint in India in collaboration with JM Baxi with similar cold chain terminals,'' IG International Director (Finance and Operations) Tarun Arora said in a statement.

IG collaborated with integrated infrastructure and shipping company JM Baxi Group to build world-class storage facilities to reduce lead-time.

Besides Delhi and Mumbai, the company's other cold chain facilities are located in Panvel, Bengaluru, Chennai, Ganaur, Chandigarh, Jaipur and Amravati. IG International further plans to expand across India.

