Left Menu

COVID health insurance policies will also cover Omicron infection treatment costs: Irdai

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2022 19:18 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 19:18 IST
COVID health insurance policies will also cover Omicron infection treatment costs: Irdai
  • Country:
  • India

Insurance regulator Irdai on Monday said health insurance policies that cover COVID treatment costs will also cover expenses for treating infections due to Omicron.

''All health insurance policies issued by all general and health insurance companies that cover treatment costs of COVID-19 also cover the costs of treatment towards Omicron variant of COVID-19 as per terms and conditions of policy contract,'' the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) said in a release.

The regulator has issued the directive to general and health insurers in view of the growing number of cases of the Omicron variant.

The regulator has also asked insurance companies to put in place an effective coordination mechanism with all their network providers and hospitals to make available seamless cashless facilities to all policyholders in case of hospitalization and render speedy services to all policyholders.

In April 2020 also, Irdai had clarified that all the indemnity based health insurance products that cover the treatment costs of hospitalisation offered by all general and health insurance companies cover the costs of hospitalisation treatment on account of COVID-19.

Total 1,700 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected across 23 states and Union Territories so far, out of which 639 have recovered or migrated, according to the Union health ministry's data updated on Monday.

Maharashtra has recorded the maximum number of 510 cases, followed by Delhi (351), Kerala (156), Gujarat (136), Tamil Nadu (121) and Rajasthan (120).

India's COVID tally rose to 3,49,22,882 with 33,750 fresh cases, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The death toll climbed to 4,81,893 with 123 more fatalities, the data showed. The active cases have increased to 1,45,582 comprising 0.42 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.20 per cent, the health ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Face masks mandatory in England schools amid Omicron spread

Face masks mandatory in England schools amid Omicron spread

 United Kingdom
2
Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

 United States
3
Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

 Japan
4
Study finds potentially new cheap treatment for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds potentially new cheap treatment for Alzheimer's disease

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022