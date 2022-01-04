Left Menu

04-01-2022
Sebi plans to rope in agency to revamp IT network, communication systems

Capital markets regulator Sebi is looking to hire an agency to revamp its IT infrastructure network and communication systems.

In a notice, the regulator has invited Expression of Interest (EoI) from solution providers for ''upgrade and revamp of IT network, IP (internet protocol) telephony and video conferencing set-up of Sebi''.

''The proposed solution should be robust, secure, stable, efficient and easy to manage and should have latest collaborative features,'' the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said.

It, further, said security of the entire system will be of paramount importance and should conform to the latest standards as at the time of implementation.

Spelling out the eligibility criteria, Sebi said the bidder should be a registered entity, in operation for at least three years and should have successfully implemented similar projects.

Moreover, the interested party should be ''fit and proper'' as it should not be a blacklisted firm due to unsatisfactory performance, breach of instructions, corrupt or fraudulent or any other unethical business practices, Sebi said.

The interested bidders have been asked to submit their applications by January 19.

