LML appoints Yamaha former exec Partha Choudhary as chief operating officer

Two-wheeler maker LML said on Tuesday it has appointed Yamaha former executive Partha Choudhary as its chief operating officer (COO) as it looks to enter the fast-growing electric vehicle space.

In his role as COO, Partha will be responsible for leading the operations functions at a time of major business growth and transformation.

Hoping to further promote the growth of the LML brand, he will spearhead exciting new initiatives as part of his role in ensuring that LML is a leading force in e-mobility.

The Kanpur (UP)-based LML earlier used to make the iconic LML Vespa scooter in collaboration with Italy's Piaggio and C Spa.

In September last year, it announced its plans to make a comeback in the market with a foray into the electric two-wheeler space.

Choudhary, who holds a track record of driving transformative growth across geographies, joins the league with Yogesh Bhatia, chief executive officer and managing director of LML, according to a statement.

His appointment comes as the company is gearing up to make a series of strategic developments in the EV (electric vehicles) space with plans to hit the Indian and global markets with its highly innovative products, it said.

In his previous stints, Choudhary has successfully led the growth of Hero Lectro (a division of Hero Cycles Ltd), Yamaha, 22 Kymco, and Nilkamal Plastics, according to the statement.

Besides, he has also served LML as its sales and marketing head during 2006-17, the company said.

In his re-entry into LML's leadership team, Choudhary will play a key role in the rapid expansion of the brand in the national and international markets, it said.

''We are thrilled to welcome Partha Choudhary at such a dynamic time as our brand is being reinvigorated to capture the phenomenal growth opportunity ahead in the global EV industry,'' said Bhatia.

He said his flair for driving innovation and scaling high growth will help the company deliver game-changing solutions to catalyse the EV industry.

Choudhary is well-acquainted with the working culture of global brands, which puts him in the right position to take charge of strengthening LML's position as the market leader, Bhatia added.

'' I am ecstatic to have been given this opportunity to push the automobile industry to new heights, providing our consumers and future generations with the kind of cutting-edge experience that only LML e-mobility solutions can provide.

''With the world's growing need for all manner of mobility solutions, e-mobility is the ideal solution for our future and we are confident to set up new dimensions to the EV revolution globally,'' Choudhary.

