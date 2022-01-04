Credai-NCR to provide free vaccination to over 5,000 construction workers and families by Mar 15
Realtors body CREDAI-NCR on Tuesday said it is targeting to provide free vaccination to more than 5,000 construction workers and their families by March 15 as part of its effort towards controlling the COVID-19 pandemic. CREDAI-NCR, in association with HT Parekh Foundation and HDFC Capital, has launched a free vaccination drive being facilitated by Narayana Superspeciality Hospital for construction workers and their families in Delhi-NCR. The initiative has started at ATS Marigold project in Sector 89, Gurugram, CREDAI-NCR said in a statement.
The target is to provide either the first or second dose of the Covishield vaccine to more than 5,000 beneficiaries at various construction sites in Gurugram, Noida and Ghaziabad till March 15, 2022. ''Being a responsible organisation, we completely understand that vaccination and adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour are the best weapons to defeat coronavirus and make India Covid-free,'' CREDAI-NCR President Pankaj Bajaj said.
Looking at the rising cases of the Omicron variant, he said the developer members are taking the best possible steps to fulfil their commitments and responsibilities towards society.
