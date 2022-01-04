Left Menu

Ford jacks up production of electric F-150, cites big demand

Ford says it will nearly double the annual production of its electric F-150 Lightning pickup truck based on a high number of advance reservations.The company said Tuesday that it will be able to build at a rate of 150,000 pickups per year at its electric vehicle factory in Dearborn, Michigan, by the middle of next year.Previously Ford had expected to build 80,000 per year at the new factory, which likely will have to be expanded to handle the increased output.The company says nearly 200,000 people have put down USD 100 refundable deposits on the trucks.

PTI | Dearborn | Updated: 04-01-2022 17:10 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 17:10 IST
Ford says it will nearly double the annual production of its electric F-150 Lightning pickup truck based on a high number of advance reservations.

The company said Tuesday that it will be able to build at a rate of 150,000 pickups per year at its electric vehicle factory in Dearborn, Michigan, by the middle of next year.

Previously Ford had expected to build 80,000 per year at the new factory, which likely will have to be expanded to handle the increased output.

The company says nearly 200,000 people have put down USD 100 refundable deposits on the trucks. It's now sending out emails asking customers to convert their reservations to actual orders by picking a dealer and agreeing on a price. Workers are now making pre-production versions of the trucks that will be used for testing. Versions that will be sent to consumers are expected in the spring. The truck has a starting price of just under USD 40,000 before any federal or state tax credits.

In December, Ford announced that it would triple production of the electric Mustang Mach-E built in Mexico. It plans to have the ability to make more than 200,000 per year by 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

