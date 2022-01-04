Left Menu

DRM office Agra receives about Rs 2 crore in drive against ticketless train travel in Dec

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 04-01-2022 22:40 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 22:40 IST
  • India

The commercial division of DRM office Agra has received about Rs 2 crore record earnings in December during its drive against ticketless train travel and unbooked extra luggage, officials said.

''In the drive, Rs 1.93 crore was received in December from ticketless travellers and unbooked extra baggage carried out by the passengers,'' Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Aman Verma said.

He added that it is the highest earning in a month ever since DRM office Agra under North Central Railway Allahabad came into existence.

The officials attributed the record earning to the committed checking staff of DRM office Agra.

Vipin Kumar TTI Mathura with earning of Rs 12.4 lakh was the topper in earning, the officials added.

TTI V K Gautam said Raja ki Mandi with Rs 8.32 lakh became second largest earner, followed by Sarvesh Bhatnagar CTI Agra Cantt with 6.98 lakh and Raj Kumar Singh TTI Agra Cantt with 6.87 lakh earnings in December 2021, officials said.

