TN govt announces more curbs, night curfew to contain COVID spread

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 05-01-2022 17:01 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 16:53 IST
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
To tackle the rising coronavirus cases, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday ordered fresh curbs which includes state-wide night curfew between 10 AM and 5 PM with effect from January 6.

A shutdown would be enforced on Sunday (January 9) and only 50 per cent occupancy shall be allowed in buses, suburban trains, and Metrorail, the government said.

All government and privately organised harvest festival 'Pongal' and cultural events are postponed and entertainment and amusement parks would be shutdown, an official release here said.

Public would not be allowed in all places of worship on three days -Fridays, Saturday and Sunday- a week. The present bar for social, cultural and political congregations would continue to be in place.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

