Left Menu

Injured peacock saved by cops

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2022 00:22 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 00:22 IST
Injured peacock saved by cops
  • Country:
  • India

Prompt action by Delhi Police personnel saved the life of a peacock found lying on a road after being electrocuted in north Delhi's Burari, police said on Wednesday.

On January 3, a team from the Burari police station rescued the peacock after being informed about it over phone and rushed it to a bird hospital, they said.

''The national bird was immediately taken to the hospital by the team. The peacock was saved by strenuous and prompt efforts,'' SHO of Burari Inspector Rajendra Prasad said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segregation case

Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segr...

 Global
2
Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

 United States
3
Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

 Lithuania
4
Samsung joins HCA to enhance smart home experience

Samsung joins HCA to enhance smart home experience

Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022