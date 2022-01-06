Injured peacock saved by cops
Prompt action by Delhi Police personnel saved the life of a peacock found lying on a road after being electrocuted in north Delhi's Burari, police said on Wednesday.
On January 3, a team from the Burari police station rescued the peacock after being informed about it over phone and rushed it to a bird hospital, they said.
''The national bird was immediately taken to the hospital by the team. The peacock was saved by strenuous and prompt efforts,'' SHO of Burari Inspector Rajendra Prasad said.
