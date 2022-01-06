Launch of electric buses in Vrindavan delayed; officials cite technical issues

The movement of electric buses in Vrindavan has been kept in abeyance for a couple of days owing to technical issues, officials said on Wednesday.

The basic reason for the delay is charging points, which are in the process of being set up, an official said.

He said the parties associated with setting up the charging points have been instructed to complete the work on war footing.

According to the officials, another hurdle being faced is that the height of the buses is more than the ground clearance of overhead bridges on some routes.

The basic purpose of running the two buses from Vrindavan was to facilitate pilgrims and locals without affecting the environment, they said.

The buses were to be flagged off on Tuesday but it was postponed since the infrastructure was not ready, the officials said.

