Equity indices trade low, Sensex down by 491 points

Benchmark indices opened in red on Thursday amid weak global cues.

At 9.15 am, BSE Sensex was down by 491.40 points or 0.82 per cent, while NSE Nifty was down by 156.80 or 0.87 per cent.

The negative trading in stock markets after the US Fed Reserve has signalled raise interest rates, prompting investors to withdraw money from emerging markets. (ANI)

