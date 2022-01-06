Left Menu

Equity indices trade low, Sensex down by 491 points

Benchmark indices opened in red on Thursday amid weak global cues.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-01-2022 09:37 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 09:37 IST
Equity indices trade low, Sensex down by 491 points
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Benchmark indices opened in red on Thursday amid weak global cues.

At 9.15 am, BSE Sensex was down by 491.40 points or 0.82 per cent, while NSE Nifty was down by 156.80 or 0.87 per cent.

The negative trading in stock markets after the US Fed Reserve has signalled raise interest rates, prompting investors to withdraw money from emerging markets. (ANI)

