BMW Motorrad sales double to 5,191 units in India in 2021

BMW Motorrad, the two-wheeler arm of German premium carmaker BMW, more than doubled its sales in India at 5,191 units in 2021 over the previous year with models such G 310 R and G 310 GS driving volume during the year, the company said on Thursday.

BMW Motorrad India had sold total 2,563 units in calendar year 2020.

Achieving the highest ever annual sales by a premium motorcycle brand in India, BMW Motorrad sold 5,191 motorcycles, posting a remarkable growth of 102.5 per cent as compared to 2020, the company said in a release.

Throughout 2021, the company kept up the pace with a strong product offensive with a slew of new launches such as the all-new C 400 GT, R 1250 GS and R 1250 GS Adventure, R nine T and R nine T Scrambler, S 1000 R, the all-new BMW M 1000 RR and the BMW R 18 Classic, it said.

“Since entering the Indian market five years ago, BMW Motorrad has outperformed itself every year and consistently raised the bar for the premium segment. In 2021, BMW Motorrad has recorded the highest annual sales by a premium motorcycle brand in India,” said Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India.

The G 310 R and G 310 GS were important drivers of sales along with other popular models such as S 1000 RR, R 1250 GS/ GSA, F 900 R / XR and R 18, it said. The BMW C 400 GT scooter launched in last quarter was also in great demand, the company said. It said that BMW Financial Services India played a strategic role in expanding the footprint of BMW Motorrad in India, adding the customised and flexible financial solutions were significantly valuable to premium clientele of the company and helped tremendously in facilitating sales performance.

