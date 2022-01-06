Left Menu

Rly minister flags off revamped Puri-Hatia express train

PTI | Bhubaneshwar | Updated: 06-01-2022 23:56 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 23:56 IST
Rly minister flags off revamped Puri-Hatia express train
  • Country:
  • India

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday virtually flagged off the upgraded Puri-Hatia Tapaswini Express, fitted with “Rajdhani-like” coaches, from Bhubaneswar station.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also graced the occasion over a video conference from New Delhi.

Vaishnaw said the railways decided to replace conventional coaches of the Puri-Hatia Tapaswini Express with modern Linke-Hofmann-Busch (LHB) rakes, more like the Rajdhani Express ones, to ensure a comfortable journey for the passengers.

Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi and Congress MLA Suresh Routray were also present at the event.

Legislators and parliamentarians of the ruling BJD, however, skipped the function.

Vaishnaw gave assurance that no project in Odisha would be delayed for fund constraints. He asked officials to speed up work on pending projects.

In another event, earlier in the day, the railway minister stated that the Centre has decided to install 2,379 mobile towers in Odisha.

The network expansion will be taken up under the “Connecting the un-connected” programme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Australia suffers record COVID cases, straining businesses and supply chains; Thailand raises COVID-19 alert level due to Omicron spread and more

Health News Roundup: Australia suffers record COVID cases, straining busines...

 Global
3
Study finds precise diagnoses, treatments for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds precise diagnoses, treatments for Alzheimer's disease

 United States
4
FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Gambia team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Gambia team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022