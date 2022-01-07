Delhi airport's Terminal-1 installs high speed baggage handling system

The Delhi international airport has been installing an integrated cart system (ICS) at its Terminal-1 for baggage handling that has high speed, high capacity and more reliability, DIAL said on Friday.

''The radio frequency identification (RFID) enabled ICS ensures error-less sorting of baggage,'' Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said in a statement.

The new hi-tech system will operate at a speed of 2.1 metres per second and sort up to 6,000 bags per hour, it mentioned. ''The existing conveyor system i.e., traditional belt system operates at a speed of 0.5 metres per second,'' it noted.

Each baggage stays completely within the confines of its carrier tray (cart) throughout the transportation process - from check-in islands to baggage make-up area, the DIAL said. This significantly reduces risk of loss and damage to baggage and disruption to the system, due to strap or other baggage related causes, it added.

''The highly automated and complex system of ICS also enhances passengers' experience by ensuring that the right baggage reaches the right flight seamlessly and safely soon after a passenger hands over its baggage,'' it mentioned. PTI DSP RCJ

