Chile copper exports jump 21.9% to $4.9 bln in December
Reuters | Santiago | Updated: 07-01-2022 17:15 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 17:15 IST
Chile, the world's largest copper producer, saw exports of the metal soar 21.9% to $4.91 billion in December, the central bank said on Friday, bolstered by strong prices.
The country also reported a trade surplus of $520 million for the month, the central bank said.
