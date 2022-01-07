Left Menu

Indian economy estimated to grow at 9.2 pc in 2021-22: Govt data

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2022 17:47 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 17:47 IST
The Indian economy is estimated to grow at 9.2 per cent in 2021-22, as against a contraction of 7.3 per cent in the previous fiscal, mainly due to improvement in the performance of agriculture and manufacturing sectors, the National Statistical Office (NSO) said on Friday.

Releasing the first advance estimates of National Income for 2021-22, the NSO stated, ''The growth in real GDP during 2021-22 is estimated at 9.2 per cent as compared to the contraction of 7.3 per cent in 2020-21.'' ''Real GVA at Basic Prices is estimated at Rs 135.22 lakh crore in 2021-22, as against Rs 124.53 lakh crore in 2020-21, showing a growth of 8.6 percent,'' it added. KKS CS KKS ABM ABM

