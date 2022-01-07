RBI approves Anup Bagchi's re-appointment as ICICI Bank Executive Director
- Country:
- India
The RBI has approved the re-appointment of Anup Bagchi as the Executive Director of ICICI Bank for three years, even as the bank had cleared the term for five years.
The Reserve Bank vide its letter dated January 6, 2022, has approved the re-appointment of Anup Bagchi as an Executive Director of the bank for three years with effect from February 1, 2022, ICICI Bank said in a regulatory filing on Friday.
The shareholders of the bank at its Annual General Meeting in August last year had approved Bagchi's re-appointment for five years effective February 1, 2022.
ICICI Bank has two more executive directors -- Sandeep Batra and Vishakha Mulye.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bagchi
- Sandeep Batra
- Executive
- Anup Bagchi
- Annual General Meeting
- ICICI Bank
- Vishakha
ALSO READ
Legislature falling short of holding executive accountable due to frequent disruptions: Naidu
U.S. Rep Jayapal asks Biden to continue focus on 'Build Back Better', urges executive action
Karnataka to introduce ranking system for performance of Zilla Panchayats, Chief Executive Officers: CM Bommai
Chief Executive Carrie Lam terminating press freedom in Hong Kong: NGO after Stand News raid
India votes in favour of UNSC resolution to renew mandate of Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate