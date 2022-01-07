Left Menu

India's GDP estimated to grow 9.2 per cent in 2021-22

India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is estimated to grow by 9.2 per cent in 2021-22 as against a contraction of 7.3 per cent recorded in the previous year, the government data showed on Friday.

India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is estimated to grow by 9.2 per cent in 2021-22 as against a contraction of 7.3 per cent recorded in the previous year, the government data showed on Friday. GDP at Constant Prices (2011-12) in the year 2021-22 is estimated at Rs 147.54 lakh crore, as against the Provisional Estimate of GDP for the year 2020-21 of Rs 135.13 lakh crore, according to data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

The growth in nominal GDP during 2021-22 is estimated at 17.6 per cent. Nominal GVA at Basic Prices is estimated at Rs 210.37 lakh crore in 2021-22, as against Rs 179.15 lakh crore in 2020-21, showing a growth of 17.4 percent. Nominal GDP or GDP at Current Prices in the year 2021-22 is estimated at Rs 232.15 lakh crore, as against the Provisional Estimate of GDP for the year 2020-21 of Rs 197.46 lakh crore, released on May 31, 2021. (ANI)

