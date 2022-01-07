Ryanair to close base at Germany's Frankfurt Airport
- Country:
- Germany
Budget airline Ryanair said Friday that it plans to stop serving Frankfurt Airport, Germany's busiest, at the end of March. and close its base there.
Ryanair said it is closing its base in Frankfurt and reallocating its five planes there to other airports that "have responded with lower airport charges to stimulate traffic recovery." The airline complained that instead of providing incentives as the aviation industry struggles with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, Frankfurt Airport "has chosen to increase prices even further, making Frankfurt uncompetitive with European airports." The Ireland-based company said that all Frankfurt-based flight crew "can secure alternative positions within the Ryanair network'' and that passengers affected by cancellations would receive notifications and refunds "over the coming days."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Japan earmarks record military spending in draft FY2022/23 budget
Hungary defers investments of $2.3 bln to shore up 2022 budget
Assocham suggests rationalisation of TDS in Union Budget
Berlin's naval mission in South China Sea was just a teaser, Germany warns Beijing
Germany adds U.S., Spain, Portugal to COVID-19 high risk list