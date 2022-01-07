Left Menu

DDMA meeting on Monday to discuss more curbs to tackle COVID-19 menace

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2022 00:01 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 23:56 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid surging COVID-19 cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority will meet on Monday to discuss further restrictions, including 'total curfew', under the Graded Response Action plan, officials said on Friday.

With rise in the number of coronavirus cases and its variant Omicron, weekend curfew was imposed in Delhi from 10 pm on Friday till 5 am on Monday.

Delhi on Friday recorded 17,335 fresh Covid cases, the highest single-day rise since May 8, and nine deaths, while the positivity rate mounted to 17.73 per cent, according to data shared by the health department.

This is a significant rise from Thursday when the city recorded 15,097 new cases at a positivity rate of 15.34 per cent.

On Wednesday and Tuesday, 10,665 and 5,481 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 11.88 per cent and 8.37 per cent, respectively, according to official figures.

''The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting has been scheduled on Monday at noon in view of the rising COVID-19 cases. Further restrictions could be decided as the cases are fast rising,'' official sources said.

The agenda of the meeting include review of the COVID-19 situation and preparation in the wake of rising Omicron cases in Delhi, discussion on implementation of GRAP (Level 4 Red), and review of vaccination programme.

''Discussion on implementation of Graded Response Action Plan (Level 4 Red Alert) as positivity of Covid has crossed 15.34 per cent,'' stated the notice listing agenda of the meeting.

The Red Alert is the topmost level of restrictions, including total curfew, closure of all non-essential shops, Metro trains, government offices, except those dealing with essential services, under the four-stage Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) approved by DDMA.

It was also discussed in the previous meeting of DDMA, but the authorities decided to impose weekend curfew instead.

Under GRAP, Red Alert is sounded when Covid positivity crosses 5 per cent and stays so for two consecutive days.

Currently, in view of heavy crowd at bus stands and Metro stations, the DDMA has allowed 100 per cent seating capacity in the buses and Metro trains. Standing passengers, however, are not allowed.

PTI VIT SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

