4 techies killed in serial road accident in Bengaluru

Four people including two women were killed while six others injured in a serial accident on the NICE road in the city leading to a pile up of vehicles, police said on Saturday.

Those who died in the accident on Friday night were young software professionals between the age group of 25 to 30 years who were travelling in a car bearing Kerala registration number, they said adding that their vehicle was hit by a rashly driven truck from Tamil Nadu. Overspeeding, which caused a chain of accidents, resulted in two more cars and four container vehicles getting damaged.

''In this mishap, all the four occupants including two women, died. Six others in the two other cars were also injured. Four of the injured have been admitted to the hospital.

