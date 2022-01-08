Left Menu

4 techies killed in serial road accident in Bengaluru

Four people including two women were killed while six others injured in a serial accident on the NICE road in the city leading to a pile up of vehicles, police said on Saturday.Those who died in the accident on Friday night were young software professionals between the age group of 25 to 30 years who were travelling in a car bearing Kerala registration number, they said adding that their vehicle was hit by a rashly driven truck from Tamil Nadu. Six others in the two other cars were also injured.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-01-2022 12:28 IST | Created: 08-01-2022 12:21 IST
4 techies killed in serial road accident in Bengaluru
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four people including two women were killed while six others injured in a serial accident on the NICE road in the city leading to a pile up of vehicles, police said on Saturday.

Those who died in the accident on Friday night were young software professionals between the age group of 25 to 30 years who were travelling in a car bearing Kerala registration number, they said adding that their vehicle was hit by a rashly driven truck from Tamil Nadu. Overspeeding, which caused a chain of accidents, resulted in two more cars and four container vehicles getting damaged.

''In this mishap, all the four occupants including two women, died. Six others in the two other cars were also injured. Four of the injured have been admitted to the hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Peculiar binary star spotted with heartbeat but no pulsations contrary

Peculiar binary star spotted with heartbeat but no pulsations contrary

India
2
AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 2023

AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 202...

 India
3
Study finds earth's volcanic hotspots are cool

Study finds earth's volcanic hotspots are cool

 United States
4
Explained: Why doesn't NASA's Webb space telescope have cameras?

Explained: Why doesn't NASA's Webb space telescope have cameras?

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022