Left Menu

Any decision to impose levy on train tickets anti-people: TMC

The Trinamool Congress TMC on Saturday described as anti-people the Railways move to levy station development fee on train tickets for long-distance travel.TMC Chief Whip in Rajya Sabha Sukhendu Sekhar Roy told reporters here any such move would be fiercely protested by the TMC.Any such decision will hit the common man in a hard way.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-01-2022 23:54 IST | Created: 08-01-2022 23:42 IST
Any decision to impose levy on train tickets anti-people: TMC
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday described as anti-people the Railways' move to levy station development fee on train tickets for long-distance travel.

TMC Chief Whip in Rajya Sabha Sukhendu Sekhar Roy told reporters here any such move would be fiercely protested by the TMC.

''Any such decision will hit the common man in a hard way. It is unprecedented and anti-people,'' the veteran Trinamool leader said.

Long-distance train travel is likely to cost more for passengers boarding or alighting at redeveloped stations as the Railways is planning to levy a station development fee ranging from Rs 10 to Rs 50 depending on the class of travel.

Officials said the fee is likely to be added to the train tickets during booking. The fee will be levied only after such stations become operational.

The user fee would be in three categories. Rs 50 for all AC classes, Rs 25 for sleeper class, and Rs 10 for the unreserved class. No station development fee will be charged for suburban train journeys, according to a circular issued by the Railway Board.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan

Russia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan

 Russia
2
Too early to determine if additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine needed: Singapore health minister

Too early to determine if additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine needed: Singa...

 Singapore
3
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth and more

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: South African hospital sees less serious disease, coming end of Omicron surge; CDC doesn't yet see signal Omicron variant more severe in young kids and more

Health News Roundup: South African hospital sees less serious disease, comin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022