Fuel truck overturns in western Iran, killing at least three

Reuters | Updated: 09-01-2022 01:17 IST | Created: 09-01-2022 01:17 IST
Fuel truck overturns in western Iran, killing at least three

A fuel truck overturned in western Iran on Saturday, killing at least three people and setting several nearby homes on fire, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

"The driver of the truck and two passengers in another vehicle were killed,... the blaze has been put out but several homes were damaged," Soheil Fazlvaziri, head of fire and emergency services in the city of Sanandaj, told Fars.

