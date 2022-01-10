ITW Consulting earns Great Place to Work certification

ITW Consulting Private Limited, one of India’s leading consulting and sports management companies has received the esteemed Great Place to Work Certification from the Great Place to Work Institute for the year 2021. This places the organization alongside companies such as Acer India, Endemol India Pvt Ltd and Oriflame India Pvt Ltd, among others in the mid-sizeorganizations list.The certification – a globally respected and recognized benchmark – is conferred by the Great Place To Work Institute and those on the 2021 list were selected from more than 10,000 organizations from over 60 countries. This is the first time ITW Consulting Pvt Ltd has been named to this prestigious list making the company among the youngest organizations on the list as it joins the ranks of some of the world’s best in terms of its workplace culture within just a decade of its founding.

“We work in a highly competitive industry and so is our work environment, but we are unique in how we place an emphasis on cross-functional projects and collaboration, and molded ourselves in the image of many world beating sports teams where both high-trust and high-performance thrive side by side.” -Bhairav Shanth, Co-founder ITW Consulting Pvt Ltd.

Great Place to Work, which has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of transformative workplaces for over 30 years, is the global authority on building, sustaining and recognizing high-trust, high-performance cultureat workplaces.

The accolade is a milestone for ITW Consulting Pvt Ltd, which since its founding has looked to disrupt and reinvent the working culture in the sports and media consulting space promoting trustworthiness and a collaborative and highly collegial culture while maintaining the drive for high performance. ITW Consulting has always prided itself in being ahead of the curve in the sports and marketing consulting industry. In the past year and a half the company has completely reinvented itself and its business model to emerge stronger from the pandemic while being committed to continuous professional growth of its employees. The company has consistently been focusing on organizing multiform events to form an emotional connection and build trust among employees. Despite the tough months during the pandemic ITW has kept the work force intact without downsizing but rather adding more employees and hiring best talents to keep the company afloat and safeguarding the jobs of current employees.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)