Left Menu

Alembic gets USFDA nod to market generic product

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2022 12:39 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 12:29 IST
Alembic gets USFDA nod to market generic product
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Monday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market generic Dronedarone tablets, which is used to reduce risk of hospitalisation for atrial fibrillation, in the American market.

The company has received tentative approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for its medication in strength of 400 mg, the drug maker said in a statement.

The tentatively approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to Sanofi-Aventis' Reference Listed Drug (RLD) product Multaq Tablets, 400 mg.

Dronedarone is indicated to reduce the risk of hospitalisation for atrial fibrillation in patients in sinus rhythm with a history of paroxysmal or persistent atrial fibrillation.

Cumulatively, the company has so far received 158 ANDA approvals from USFDA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer on table -Washington Post; U.S. FAA details 50 airports that will have 5G buffer zones and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer o...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Pope calls for dialogue, justice to end unrest in Kazakhstan; Kazakhstan says situation stabilised, president firmly in charge after unrest and more

World News Roundup: Pope calls for dialogue, justice to end unrest in Kazakh...

 Global
4
Study finds blood tests help predict who may benefit from lung cancer screening

Study finds blood tests help predict who may benefit from lung cancer screen...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022