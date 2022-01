BRIEF-Plus500 Ltd Sees FY EBITDA To Be About $387 Mln

Plus500 Ltd: * PLUS500 - FY 2021 REVENUE WAS APPROXIMATELY $718M (Q4 2021: APPROXIMATELY $160M)

* PLUS500 - GROUP'S BASE OF ACTIVE CUSTOMERS DURING FY 2021 REMAINED WELL AHEAD OF PRE-PANDEMIC LEVELS, AT ABOUT 406,000 (Q4 2021: ABOUT 171,000) * PLUS500 - FY EBITDA IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $387M (Q4 2021: $71M)

* PLUS500 - BOARD CONTINUES TO EXPECT THAT PLUS500 WILL DELIVER SUSTAINABLE GROWTH OVER THE MEDIUM TO LONG TERM. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

