Left Menu

MP cop suspended for long hair, moustache reinstated

who was posted as driver of Special Director General, Cooperatives Fraud and Public Service Guarantee section of the Madhya Pradesh police, had earlier told reporters he would continue to sport a long moustache as it was a matter of self-respect.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 10-01-2022 15:37 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 15:10 IST
MP cop suspended for long hair, moustache reinstated
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A Madhya Pradesh police constable who was placed under suspension for keeping his hair and moustache long in alleged violation of service rules for uniformed personnel was reinstated on Monday, with a senior official stating that the order to take him off duty was not issued by a competent authority.

Constable Rakesh Rana, posted as a driver in the police's motor transport wing, was suspended, as per an order of Prashant Sharma, Assistant Inspector General, Cooperatives Fraud and Public Service Guarantee, for not obeying his senior official's order to correct his appearance. Sharma had told PTI on Sunday that Rane was adamant about keeping his moustache and hair long, both of which were not in accordance with norms for uniformed personnel, due to which the latter was suspended as part of disciplinary action.

Monday's order issued by DIG (Personnel), MP police headquarters, stated the suspension order was being revoked with immediate effect as it was not issued by a competent authority. When asked in this regard earlier in the morning, MP Minister for Home Narottam Mishra told reporters he had called the officials and constable involved in the matter.

Rana. who was posted as driver of Special Director General, Cooperatives Fraud and Public Service Guarantee section of the Madhya Pradesh police, had earlier told reporters he would continue to sport a long moustache as it was a matter of ''self-respect''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer on table -Washington Post; U.S. FAA details 50 airports that will have 5G buffer zones and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer o...

 Global
3
UP govt declares 4 villages near Nepal border as revenue villages

UP govt declares 4 villages near Nepal border as revenue villages

 India
4
World News Roundup: Pope calls for dialogue, justice to end unrest in Kazakhstan; Kazakhstan says situation stabilised, president firmly in charge after unrest and more

World News Roundup: Pope calls for dialogue, justice to end unrest in Kazakh...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022