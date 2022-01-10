Left Menu

Suzuki Motorcycle rolls out 6 millionth unit from Gurugram facility

Suzuki Motorcycle India on Monday said it has rolled out six millionth vehicle from its Gurugram-based manufacturing facility. This year marks the completion of Suzuki Motorcycle Indias 15 years in the country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2022 15:12 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 15:12 IST
Suzuki Motorcycle rolls out 6 millionth unit from Gurugram facility
  • Country:
  • India

Suzuki Motorcycle India on Monday said it has rolled out six millionth vehicle from its Gurugram-based manufacturing facility. The company sells a range of products including Access 125, Gixxer 250 and 150 series, Burgman Street and the recently introduced Avenis 125. ''This year marks the completion of Suzuki Motorcycle India's 15 years in the country. It is indeed heartening to also announce the roll out of our six millionth Suzuki two-wheeler product in India from our Gurugram plant,'' Suzuki Motorcycle India Managing Director Satoshi Uchida said in a statement.

This six millionth milestone is a testament to the company's continued commitment to provide superior value to customers in India, he added.

''We are delighted that we could reach this landmark despite the challenges thrown by the second wave and the global semiconductor shortage across the world,'' Uchida stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer on table -Washington Post; U.S. FAA details 50 airports that will have 5G buffer zones and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer o...

 Global
3
UP govt declares 4 villages near Nepal border as revenue villages

UP govt declares 4 villages near Nepal border as revenue villages

 India
4
World News Roundup: Pope calls for dialogue, justice to end unrest in Kazakhstan; Kazakhstan says situation stabilised, president firmly in charge after unrest and more

World News Roundup: Pope calls for dialogue, justice to end unrest in Kazakh...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022