Mumbai: Pushback tractor catches fire at airport

A pushback tractor caught fire while readying to tow out an aircraft at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here on Monday, police said.

The vehicle was getting engaged with the aircraft before pushing it back when the incident took place, an official said.

The airport fire services were rushed to the spot to douse the fire, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)