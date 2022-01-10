Left Menu

MSI says 8 models among top 10 passenger vehicles list of 2021

Maruti Suzuki India MSI on Monday said eight of its models featured in the top 10 passenger vehicles list of last year.This is for the first time that eight models of the company made it to the top 10 list in a calendar year, MSI said in a statement.The WagonR, Swift, Baleno, Alto 800, Dzire, Vitara Brezza, Eeco and Ertiga, joined the top 10 best-selling passenger vehicles for the first time, in 2021, it added.We are deeply honoured and grateful to our customers for choosing Maruti Suzuki as their most preferred passenger vehicle.

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Monday said eight of its models featured in the top 10 passenger vehicles list of last year.

This is for the first time that eight models of the company made it to the top 10 list in a calendar year, MSI said in a statement.

The WagonR, Swift, Baleno, Alto 800, Dzire, Vitara Brezza, Eeco and Ertiga, joined the top 10 best-selling passenger vehicles for the first time, in 2021, it added.

''We are deeply honoured and grateful to our customers for choosing Maruti Suzuki as their most preferred passenger vehicle. We will continue to make efforts to offer class-leading products and services to meet today's customer requirements,'' MSI Senior Executive Director Shashank Srivastava stated.

WagonR topped the list with over 1.83 lakh units, followed by Swift, Baleno and Alto800. The eight MSI models contributed over 83 per cent of the total volumes of top 10 selling models and almost 38 per cent of the total passenger vehicle sales volumes in 2021, the automaker noted.

