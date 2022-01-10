EU regulator could issue decision on Pfizer COVID-19 pill 'within weeks'
The European Union's drug regulator said on Monday it could issue "within weeks" a decision on whether to approve the use of Pfizer's COVID-19 pill, Paxlovid, after the U.S. drugmaker submitted an application seeking authorisation.
The approval sought is for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID 19 in patients 12 years of age and older, weighing at least 40 kilograms and are at high risk of their illness worsening, the European Medicines Agency said https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/news/ema-receives-application-conditional-marketing-authorisation-paxlovid-pf-07321332-ritonavir-treating.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pfizer's
- European Medicines Agency
- The European Union's
- U.S.
ALSO READ
S.Korea authorises emergency use of Pfizer's oral coronavirus treatment
South Korea approves Pfizer's COVID-19 oral pill for emergency use
Bahrain authorizes use of Pfizer's anti-COVID drug -state news agency
U.S. FDA backs Pfizer's COVID-19 booster shot for 12- to 15-year-olds
Britain approves Pfizer's antiviral COVID-19 pill