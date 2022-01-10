Left Menu

EU regulator could issue decision on Pfizer COVID-19 pill 'within weeks'

Reuters | Updated: 10-01-2022 19:42 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 19:40 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The European Union's drug regulator said on Monday it could issue "within weeks" a decision on whether to approve the use of Pfizer's COVID-19 pill, Paxlovid, after the U.S. drugmaker submitted an application seeking authorisation.

The approval sought is for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID 19 in patients 12 years of age and older, weighing at least 40 kilograms and are at high risk of their illness worsening, the European Medicines Agency said https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/news/ema-receives-application-conditional-marketing-authorisation-paxlovid-pf-07321332-ritonavir-treating.

