Platinum Illumination Trust buys Mindspace Business Parks REIT units worth Rs 1,740 crore

Platinum Illumination Trust on Monday bought units of Mindspace Business Parks REIT worth Rs 1,740 crore through the open market transaction.

As per BSE's bulk deal data, Platinum Illumination A 2018 Trust purchased over 5.43 crore units at an average price of Rs 320, valuing the deal at Rs 1,740 crore.

Separately, BREP Asia SG Pearl Holding NQ Pte Ltd sold nearly 5.43 crore units of Mindspace Business Parks REIT worth Rs 1,737.32 crore.

On BSE, Mindspace Business Parks REIT (real estate investment trusts) ended 1.35 per cent lower at Rs 324.46 on Monday.

