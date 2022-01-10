Left Menu

Platinum Illumination Trust buys Mindspace Business Parks REIT units worth Rs 1,740 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2022 20:47 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 20:47 IST
Platinum Illumination Trust buys Mindspace Business Parks REIT units worth Rs 1,740 crore
  • Country:
  • India

Platinum Illumination Trust on Monday bought units of Mindspace Business Parks REIT worth Rs 1,740 crore through the open market transaction.

As per BSE's bulk deal data, Platinum Illumination A 2018 Trust purchased over 5.43 crore units at an average price of Rs 320, valuing the deal at Rs 1,740 crore.

Separately, BREP Asia SG Pearl Holding NQ Pte Ltd sold nearly 5.43 crore units of Mindspace Business Parks REIT worth Rs 1,737.32 crore.

On BSE, Mindspace Business Parks REIT (real estate investment trusts) ended 1.35 per cent lower at Rs 324.46 on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

 India
2
UP govt declares 4 villages near Nepal border as revenue villages

UP govt declares 4 villages near Nepal border as revenue villages

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
4
Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022